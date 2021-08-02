The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.82. The stock had a trading volume of 234,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

