The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post sales of $10.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.61 billion and the highest is $10.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $10.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $54.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.13. 169,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,575. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

