The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $142.20. The company had a trading volume of 253,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.37. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $348.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $12,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

