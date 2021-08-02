The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $213.63 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

