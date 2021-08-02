The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.The Timken also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,889 shares of company stock worth $8,886,617. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.