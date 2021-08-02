ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 410,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

