Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Up 42.5% in July

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 461,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLYS opened at $14.83 on Monday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.