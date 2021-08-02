TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOMZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TOMZ opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.30%.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

