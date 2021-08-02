Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TTP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.90. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

