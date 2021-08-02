Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 775,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

