Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,556 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,469. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.62.

