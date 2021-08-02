Tran Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 3.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $45,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

