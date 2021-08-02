Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,228 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 3.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $37,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,926. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,654. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.