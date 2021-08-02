TransAct Technologies’ (TACT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TACT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,512. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.05. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

