Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Transocean stock remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29,258,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,288,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.67. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.