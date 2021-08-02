Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $52.42 on Monday. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

