TRH Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.78. 5,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,701. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

