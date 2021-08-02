TRH Financial LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $84.92. 10,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

