TRH Financial LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 308.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.98. 74,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,217. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.