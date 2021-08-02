TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.870 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

TNET opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.77. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,431 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

