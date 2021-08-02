Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,867 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

