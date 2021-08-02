Triumph Group (TGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGI opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

