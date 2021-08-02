Truist Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $45.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

