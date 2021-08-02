Truist Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $143.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective upped by Truist from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Shares of XLNX opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

