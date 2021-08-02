Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $449.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.26. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $450.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $52,557,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

