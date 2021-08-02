Truist Securiti Comments on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $385.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.10. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,662 shares of company stock worth $181,789,449. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.