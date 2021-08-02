Truist Securities Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. 16,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

