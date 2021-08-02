TrustSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. TrustSwap has a market cap of $81.18 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.74 or 0.00821737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091690 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,111,660 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

