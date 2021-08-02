TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEDS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRxADE HEALTH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

