Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $523,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DMTK opened at $33.66 on Monday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.17.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

