Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in QAD by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QADA shares. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

QADA stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 1.30. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

