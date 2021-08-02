Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

LGND opened at $113.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

