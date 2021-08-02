Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $554,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

