Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 7,356 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.