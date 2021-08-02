TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 250 by Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI) has been given a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

TUI stock opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.59. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

