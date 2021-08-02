Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $492.64 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.