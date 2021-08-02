Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

