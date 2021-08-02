UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 3,735 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of CMIIU opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

