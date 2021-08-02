UBS Group AG Invests $47,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

