UBS Group AG Purchases 1,133 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 226.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $26.72 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $113.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

