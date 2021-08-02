UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Exicure were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of XCUR opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55. Exicure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

