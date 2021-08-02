UBS Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.43 ($13.45).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.38.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.