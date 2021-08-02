Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 229,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 282,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

