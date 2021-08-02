Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider William Joe Williams Sells 627 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22.

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $54.13. 696,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $163,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

