Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Unilever by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.