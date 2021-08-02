United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 289.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $5,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

