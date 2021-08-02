United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Up 31.9% in July

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 273,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth $96,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

