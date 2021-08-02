United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.30.

UMC opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 122,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

