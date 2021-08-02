UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.52. The stock has a market cap of $392.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

