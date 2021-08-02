Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.62. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $12.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.